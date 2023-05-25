Nigeria Is In Good Hands With Tinubu – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the country is in good hands with President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu taking over from him on May 29.

The Nigerian leader said this on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

After performing the handover of transition documents and the Baton of Service over toTinubu, President Buhari said he has run a good race in the last eight years.

The President stated that it was time for him to pass the baton to his successor, urging Tinubu not to forget that leadership comes with enormous responsibility.

Earlier, President Buhari carried out an investiture of the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Tinubu and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima.

The handover of documents is in line with Executive Order 14 which mandates that the transition council issues handover notes containing, amongst other things, proposed policy direction for the incoming administration.

Naija News reports that Tinubu will be sworn in as the next President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29th, succeeding President Buhari.

Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu Risk Jail Terms Over Religious, Ethnic-Motivated Campaigns

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the leading candidates in Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election, could face prosecution and potential jail time over their campaign strategies.

According to Premium Times, their campaigns could be in violation of Nigeria’s electoral law, as the candidates might have resorted to divisive strategies such as ethnic, religious, or regional appeals to gain votes.