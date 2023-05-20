Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 20th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 20th May 2023.

At this golden jubilee of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), there is a reason to roll out the drums in celebration, not to sing its nunc dimittis. The nostalgic feeling was pervasive in the past few days as Nigerians took to their social media pages to identify with the scheme by posting pictures of themselves with their khaki uniforms under the hashtag NYSC at 50. The fervor with which ex-corps members dug up and proudly posted images of their days in the scheme goes a long way to show how appreciative and sentimental they are about NYSC. This must have come as a surprise given that only two years ago, a bill to scrap the scheme passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The NYSC was established by decree No.24 of 22nd May 1973 promulgated by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon as a vehicle for national integration at the end of the bloody civil war. It was categorically stated on its website thus: “The NYSC scheme was created in a bid to reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.” Indeed, its enabling decree stated that the NYSC is being established “for the development of common ties among the youth of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.” As such, what the scheme stands for and represents cannot be mistaken.

The NYSC is a one-year compulsory scheme for all Nigerian graduates of different tertiary institutions in Nigeria and outside the country who graduated before turning 30 years of age. These fresh graduates are then mobilized and deployed to states other than their state of origin for national service. Their service year begins with an orientation programme that incorporates military drills and citizenship training and lectures on Nigerian peoples and cultures as well as skills acquisition training.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has publicly accused Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of requesting a $2 million bribe.

This claim comes amidst a growing conflict between the governor and the anti-corruption agency.

Naija News had earlier reported that Governor Matawalle in a statement released on Wednesday called for Bawa’s resignation, asserting that the EFCC Chairman should face scrutiny over corruption allegations.

Bawa, however, rebutted these accusations, stating that he has nothing to conceal and encouraging the governor to petition relevant authorities if he possesses any incriminating evidence.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the new Accountant General of the Federation.

The President’s Director of Communication, Mohammed Ahmed, on Friday, 19th May 2022, in a statement, announced the appointment, saying Oluwatoyin was to fill in the vacant position from the 18th of May, 2023.

Madein alongside 19 other candidates were shortlisted for the position back in January.

“President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR made this known today, Friday 19 May 2023, in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023,” the statement read.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court on Friday granted an order of stay execution on the suspension of the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, and other party executives.

Naija News reports that those who also had their suspension lifted are the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

The plaintiffs in the case are Martins Esikpali John; Lucky Shaibu; Isah Zekeri; Omogbai Frank; Abokhaiu Aliu; Ayohkaire Lateef; John Elomah, and Dr Ayobami Arabambi.

The plaintiffs had, in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, sought the removal of Abure and the three other national officers of the party, which the judge granted an order of suspension.

The judge, after listening to arguments from the parties, granted the order for stay execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants.

In a recent ruling, a Federal High Court has denied invalidating the candidature of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, who ran under the banner of the Labour Party (LP).

The court, however, stated that it nullified the election of the Kano LP candidates who competed in the 2023 general election.

This follows an application by Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim, requesting the court to rescind the certificates of return given to all LP candidates declared winners in Kano and the other 35 states of the Federation, including the FCT, Abuja.

Reacting to the mixed responses provoked by the judgement, Justice Nasir-Yunusa clarified that the Abia candidates who participated in the recent general elections were not involved in the lawsuit.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Benin Monarch, His Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin as Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Friday by the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, during a courtesy visit to the Oba in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to Peters, the visit to the monarch was informed by the need to introduce the University’s Management team to the Oba, which he said was routine in the University.

A Federal High Court in Kano, led by Justice M N Yunusa, has invalidated the candidacies of Abia State’s Governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti and all other Labour Party (LP) candidates in both Abia and Kano states.

Naija News recalls that Otti, the governorship candidate of LP in Abia State won the election held in March, 2023.

The court determined that the process leading to these candidates’ selection was not in line with the requirements laid out in the 2022 electoral act.

In the suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, brought forth by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled the Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries invalidated the selection process.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC) sitting in Abuja has adjourned the petition of the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, against President-elect Bola Tinubu to Saturday, May 20.

Recall that Peter Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, is challenging the victory of Tinubu over the alleged irregularities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that the five-member PEPC, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, decided to defer its ruling on the application made by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) for the live streaming of court proceedings.

Tsammani said that the ruling on the motion for the televised broadcast would be done on Monday, May 22.

The lawyer representing Obi and the LP, Awa Kalu (SAN) passionately urged the court to grant the application in the interest of the public’s right to access information.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved rulings in the applications by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking the dismissal of the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that the PDP and Atiku had in an application on May 5 filed by their team of lawyers, led by Chris Uche (SAN), prayed the tribunal sitting inside the Court of Appeal in Abuja, to allow its proceedings to be televised.

Atiku and PDP contended that the petitions against Tinubu were a matter of public interest in which millions of Nigerian citizens and voters are stakeholders, with the constitutional right to be part of the proceedings.

In a counter-application, INEC, Tinubu, and the APC are praying the court either dismiss the petition in whole or some of its paragraphs and other accompanying processes filed by the petitioners for offending the provisions of the law.

The Federal Government has invited about 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, to grace the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29.

Naija News gathered that several African leaders had indicated their interest in attending the inauguration ceremony which would take place at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a chat with The Punch, a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said 65 world leaders from Africa, Europe, and America are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.

He also stated that past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organizations and prominent Nigerians, and representatives of foreign governments and agencies are expected at Tinubu’s inauguration.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.