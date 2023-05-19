Buhari Appoints First Female Accountant General Of The Federation

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the new Accountant General of the Federation.

The President’s Director of Communication, Mohammed Ahmed, on Friday, 19th May 2022, in a statement, announced the appointment, saying Oluwatoyin was to fill in the vacant position from the 18th of May, 2023.

Madein alongside 19 other candidates were shortlisted for the position back in January.

“President, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, as the substantive Accountant-General of the Federation following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR made this known today, Friday 19 May 2023, in Abuja, adding that the appointment is with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the new appointee is to resume immediately.

Prior to this appointment, she served as the Director, Finance and Accounts, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She holds a Ph.D. in Management Finance from Walden University, Minnesota, USA and would become the first female to occupy that office in Nigeria.