Court Lifts Abure, Other Labour Party Excos Suspension

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court on Friday granted an order of stay execution on the suspension of the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, and other party executives.

Naija News reports that those who also had their suspension lifted are the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

The plaintiffs in the case are Martins Esikpali John; Lucky Shaibu; Isah Zekeri; Omogbai Frank; Abokhaiu Aliu; Ayohkaire Lateef; John Elomah, and Dr Ayobami Arabambi.

The plaintiffs had, in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, sought the removal of Abure and the three other national officers of the party, which the judge granted an order of suspension.

The judge, after listening to arguments from the parties, granted the order for stay execution pending the determination of the appeal filed by the defendants.

Recalls that Muazu had on April 5 issued an interim injunction stopping Abure, Ibrahim, Ojukwu, and Opara, from parading themselves as national officers of LP.

This was contained in an ex-parte motion, marked M/7082/2023, brought before the court by the eight plaintiffs.

During Friday’s sitting, the defendants told the court that they have a notice of appeal pending at the court of appeal.

After many arguments from the parties, the judge granted an order for a stay on the suspension.

Friday’s ruling puts a hold on the parade by Acting National Chairman Lamidi Apapa, who has struggled to assert his authority on the party since Abure’s travails.