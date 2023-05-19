With 10 Days To Go, Buhari Gives Top Appointment To Oba Of Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the Benin Monarch, His Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin as Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Friday by the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, during a courtesy visit to the Oba in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to Peters, the visit to the monarch was informed by the need to introduce the University’s Management team to the Oba, which he said was routine in the University.

He said: “We are grateful to His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin for his granting us the audience to come and pay a courtesy visit to him.

“It is normal what we have done especially when a new Chancellor is appointed in the University. We must come to see him so that he will know members of the University’s management team.

“We have had so much about the Benin tradition and culture, we thanked the Benin people for keeping to their culture and tradition.”

Peters disclosed that the university is the biggest in the country, adding that the rationale behind the establishment of the University is to bring University education to many Nigerians irrespective of their locations, circumstances and social hindrances.

Responding, Oba Ewuare II, expressed appreciation to President Buhari for the appointment.

He said that his appointment as Chancellor of NOUN was in recognition of the Benin Kingdom as well as the work being done by the kingdom.

The Oba of Benin said “I am most grateful to the Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for deeming me fit and appointing me as Chancellor of the University.

“I am elated and happy that I have been appointed as Chancellor of the University. We thank God and our ancestors for the recognition.

“It is a recognition of the work we have been doing, recognition of Benin Kingdom, the cultural ways we have displayed all along.”