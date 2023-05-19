Judge Denies Nullifying Otti’s Candidacy In Abia Governorship Election

In a recent ruling, a Federal High Court has denied invalidating the candidature of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, who ran under the banner of the Labour Party (LP).

The court, however, stated that it nullified the election of the Kano LP candidates who competed in the 2023 general election.

This follows an application by Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim, requesting the court to rescind the certificates of return given to all LP candidates declared winners in Kano and the other 35 states of the Federation, including the FCT, Abuja.

Reacting to the mixed responses provoked by the judgement, Justice Nasir-Yunusa clarified that the Abia candidates who participated in the recent general elections were not involved in the lawsuit.

Nasir-Yunusa stated, “This court lacks jurisdiction to make an order for the issuance of a certificate of return.”

The Justice further noted that only the Kano State LP’s primary election was declared null and void, adding, “They are at liberty to seek redress in the appropriate division of the court.”

Naija News recalls that Otti, the governorship candidate of LP in Abia State won the election held in March 2023.

Alex polled 175,467 votes to defeat Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 88,529 votes.