Osimhen And Lookman Nominated For Serie A Team Of 2022-2023 Season

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman of the Super Eagles have been nominated for the EA SPORTS FIFA Team of the Season.

The Lega Serie A unveiled the list of nominees on Tuesday, May 16.

Osimhen and Lookman have been exceptional for their teams so far in the 2022-2023 season.

Nigerian striker Osimhen’s remarkable 23 goals in 29 games played a key role in Napoli finally winning the Serie A after a 33-year title drought.

With three more goals than Inter Milan’s Latauro Martinez, the 24-year-old presently holds the lead in the race for the top scorer award in the Italian Serie A.

This season, the former Lille player surpassed George Weah’s previous record for the most goals scored by an African in the Italian top league.

Due to his outstanding performance so far this season, he is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe; Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG, and Newcastle are just a few of the clubs rumored to be interested in signing him.

In his first season, Lookman also contributed some excellent numbers to Atalanta.

In 28 league appearances, he scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists for Atalanta. The winger is the team’s leading scorer.

The injury ended up ruining the Nigerian’s season, but his outstanding performance in the first half of the campaign was enough to get him nominated.

Surprisingly, the former Leicester City loanee is one of only three players—along with his fellow countryman Osimhen—to have scored more goals in Serie A.

The fact that the player was injured and had trouble scoring towards the end of the season, explained why the team’s performance dropped in the last two months.