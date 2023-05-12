Osimhen’s Merchandise Booms After Napoli’s Serie A Win

The “Face Game” jerseys, which featured the faces of Osimhen, Kvara, and Di Lorenzo, as well as Napoli’s celebratory shirt, are sold out almost immediately after they hit the club’s stores both online and offline.

Osimhen joined the late Diego Maradona in the annals of Napoli’s history after winning the Italian Serie A with the team this season for the first time in 33 years.

After Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday, wild celebrations erupted among the hordes of fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, and throughout southern Italy’s largest city as the draw confirmed them as the winners of this season’s Serie A.

Following the season-long dominance of Luciano Spalletti’s squad, the club’s fans have been celebrating the team’s triumph like a daily festival across the city of Naples.

The club’s official celebrating T-shirt as well as the unofficial but immensely popular “Face Game” shirts that depict Osimhen’s likeness have become the hottest cake in the market amongst the club’s fans.

Osimhen’s clothing, especially his face masks, are still in high demand from fans, but it appears that even well-known online shop Amazon no longer have them in stock according to Italian news outlet Il Napolista

“And then there’s merchandising. Official and unofficial. Everyone wants to take home something blue,” the outlet wrote.

“Official retailers have been stormed, the celebratory T-shirt is sold out and even those who want to buy it on Amazon will have to wait until the end of May or in some cases June to receive it. The shirts presented during the Maradona party, the ‘Face Game’, are enjoying some success, so much so that those of Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, and Di Lorenzo are currently sold out.”