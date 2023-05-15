Napoli Set To Break Salary Cap For Osimhen

Napoli are reportedly planning to break their salary cap to retain Nigerian international Victor Osimhen for at least one more season.

The newly confirmed Italian Serie A champions are considering making this move to stave off interest from European teams and protect one of their best assets for at least another season.

An Italian publication, La Repubblica described the plan to offer Osimhen a lucrative deal as a “Cavani-style formula” as reported by Tutto Napoli.

The planned strategy is that Napoli will offer Osimhen improved wages with an agreement that they will let him join another club at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

This strategy will also break Napoli’s standard pay structure, which has a ceiling of €3.5 million per year.

Napoli are thinking about offering Osimhen a salary policy exception because of his outstanding accomplishments and potential.

The announcement will be a major setback for clubs who have shown interest in him, especially Chelsea, who are thought to have started the process that could lure Osimhen to Stamford Bridge this summer. The process is said to be a player-plus-cash offer.

Osimhen, 24, who scored 23 league goals in 29 games, was crucial to Napoli’s first Scudetto in 33 years.

Hence, to successfully defend their Scudetto title and genuinely fight for the Champions League next season, the club is desperate to hold onto the striker.