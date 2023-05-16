Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 16th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 16th May 2023

The United States Government on Monday disclosed that it had taken steps to impose visa restrictions on some Nigerians for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, published on the website of the US government.

However, the US, as of the time of filing this report, failed to name of any individual slammed with the restriction.

The US government also disclosed the decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Monday claimed that some political elites and some other unpatriotic individuals are planning to frustrate a civilian-to-civilian handover of power on May 29, 2023.

According to him, some politicians that the outcome of the 2023 elections did not favour are trying to frustrate the handover of power to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions.

The IGP, however, warned that the Police, as well as other security agencies, would not allow anything to scuttle the handover programme as May 29 is sacrosanct and democracy would be defended.

He also warned those planning to former trouble to drop such plans and stay off the presidential inauguration because all security agencies are on the alert to prevent any trouble or disruption.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said a lot of trust has been broken following the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Okonjo-Iweala stated this on Monday during an induction ceremony organised for elected governors in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Okonjo-Iweala stated that no government can achieve growth and progress without first of all building trust, adding that there cannot be nation-building without the citizens trusting their political leaders.

The federal high court in Abuja has set a fresh date for the continuation of the suit seeking to stop the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria based on the controversy regarding the 25% of votes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The court on Monday held that there are three questions those who filed the case must answer through their lawyers before the case can proceed.

Naija News recalls the suit was filed by Messrs Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffery Ucheh, Osang Paul, and Chibuike Nwachukwu who described themselves as registered voters of the FCT, Abuja.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) were cited in the matter as 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively.

However, at the hearing on Monday before Justice Inyang Ekwo, the judge told the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Chuks Nwachukwu, that the case has been adjourned to May 18 to allow him get answers to certain questions.

Justice Ekwo said the lawyer must address the court on locus standi (right to appear in court), jurisdiction, and whether his case is already before the presidential election petition Tribunal.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the country’s inflation rate has increased for the fourth consecutive month to 22.22 percent in April exceeding March’s record of 22.04 percent.

Naija News reports that the latest data is according to the Commodity Price Index report published on Monday, May 15, 2023, by NBS.

According to the publication, the April 2023 inflation rate showed an increase of 0.18 percentage points when compared to March 2023 headline inflation rate.

Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.40 percentage points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2022, which was 16.82 percent.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to cancel the study leave reportedly granted to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The governor criticized Emefiele’s monetary policies, referring to them as a “disastrous naira swap policy” that has caused hardship for Nigerians.

In response to reports of Emefiele’s study leave, Matawalle emphasized the need for a peaceful transition of power and suggested that Buhari should revoke the leave.

Despite this, he praised President Buhari as a patriot, democrat, and a person of integrity.

While commending Buhari’s willingness to ensure a smooth handover to the incoming administration, Matawalle expressed concerns about other government officials who may hinder the transition.

He specifically mentioned the speculated study leave of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and urged the President to cancel it.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected on Monday the supposed suspension of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, former Governor of Kaduna State and ex-Acting National Chairman of the party.

The suspension was reportedly issued by the Ward Executive of Tudun Wada Ward of Makarfi Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

In a statement by the party spokesperson, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP declared that the Tudun Wada Ward Executives’ decision, pertaining to disciplinary issues, is null and void.

The NWC stated that the decision is inconsistent with the provisions of the PDP Constitution, as revised in 2017.

Resident doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD), have resolved to embark on a five-day warning strike starting from Wednesday.

Naija News gathered that the doctors decided to embark on the warning strike following the failure of the federal government to meet their demands.

It would be recalled that NARD had on April 29, 2023, issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to meet its demands or face industrial action.

It was however learnt that the two-week ultimatum ended on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

It was against this backdrop that the doctors after their six and half hours extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held virtually on Monday, resolved to embark on the warning strike.

The association said the strike would commence at 8 am on Wednesday, May 17, and will end Monday, May 22, at 8 am.

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, for going on self-exile over an alleged death threat to his life.

Naija News earlier reported that Adebutu announced that he had gone into hiding, claiming that his life is under threat after the outcome of the Ogun governorship election.

He said that he felt exposed to harm after the SSS withdrew its personnel and the police scaled down their own.

Adebutu alleged that he was in possession of credible intelligence that attempts were being made to kidnap him before the determination of his petition.

But in a statement on Monday by the state Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the APC described Adebutu, as “a clown who is only being pursued by creditors, his ego and failed ambition”.

The ruling APC asked Adebutu to stop all these hallucinations and be prepared to face the laws of the land on what he and his ramshackle party perpetrated during the last election.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday presided over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from the meeting following a medical checkup in London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting which started at 11 am prompt was attended by all ministers.

The extraordinary FEC meeting is to enable the Buhari-led administration to cover grounds as it races against time to hand over to a new administration on May 29, 2023.

President Buhari-led administration is expected to hand over power to Bola Tinubu-led government in a few days.

Sources that spoke with the Sun disclosed that the meeting is expected to deliberate on over thirty memos emanating from ministries, departments and agencies.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.