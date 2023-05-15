APC Reacts As Adebutu Goes On ‘Self-Exile’, Alleges Threat On His Life

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, for going on self-exile over an alleged death threat to his life.

Naija News earlier reported that Adebutu announced that he had gone into hiding, claiming that his life is under threat after the outcome of the Ogun governorship election.

He said that he felt exposed to harm after the SSS withdrew its personnel and the police scaled down their own.

Adebutu alleged that he was in possession of credible intelligence that attempts were being made to kidnap him before the determination of his petition.

But in a statement on Monday by the state Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the APC described Adebutu, as “a clown who is only being pursued by creditors, his ego and failed ambition”.

The ruling APC asked Adebutu to stop all these hallucinations and be prepared to face the laws of the land on what he and his ramshackle party perpetrated during the last election.

The statement reads: “We do not want to believe that someone who had dreamt of being the governor of a state like Ogun is oblivious of the fact that it is a normal practice to downsize security details after elections, except you are a President, Vice- President, Governor, and others.

“Perhaps, he wants to continue to hold on to security operatives paid by taxpayers’ money as he did on the day of the last governorship election when he was moving from Ogun East senatorial district to the others, in breach of the Electoral laws and guidelines.

“Our advice to Adebutu is that ‘promise is a debt until it is paid’, he should pay without further delay, his sundry creditors, agents, officials, and contractors, and stop muck-racking in a vainglorious attempt to cover his misdeeds.”

“It would be recalled that recently, a letter of appointment by PDP/Adebutu to one of his lackeys went viral. The latest is his funny request for security cover equivalent to that of an elected state governor!

“Adebutu should just stop all these hallucinations and be prepared to face the laws of the land on what he and his ramshackle party perpetrated during the last elections. He can only run, but cannot hide forever from the long arms of the law.”