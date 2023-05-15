Buhari Absent, Osinbajo Presides Over Extraordinary FEC

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from the meeting following a medical checkup in London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting which started at 11 am prompt is being attended by all ministers.

The extraordinary FEC meeting is to enable the Buhari-led administration to cover grounds as it races against time to hand over to a new administration on May 29, 2023.

President Buhari-led administration is expected to hand over power to Bola Tinubu-led government in a few days.

Sources that spoke with the Sun disclosed that the meeting is expected to deliberate on over thirty memos emanating from ministries, departments and agencies.

In attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and Head of the civil service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan Esan.

Others are Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, among others.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday to chair Wednesday’s council meeting.