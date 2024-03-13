Major Highlights of FEC Meeting Presided By Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The FEC meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the Head of Service (HoS), Yemi Esan, ministers and heads of agencies.

Below are the highlights of the meeting.

1. The President says his government will continue to support the security agencies to free the pupils, students and other Nigerians abducted by bandits. Tinubu said his government will not pay any ransom to the bandits

2. Council approved the award of a contract for the engagement of Messrs R2U Architects as consultants for the building of NDLEA barracks in Enugu, Kano and Jigawa state.

3. Council approved Group Life Insurance for police personnel, property insurance for police buildings and barracks, and aviation and marine insurance at a cost of N20.1 Billion. The insurance will be provided by Messrs Total Security Insurance Brokers and Messrs Golan Heights Insurance Brokers, leading a consortium of close to 100 brokers, with Leadway Assurance and Anchor Insurance as lead underwriters.

4. Council approved the augmentation of contract for the dualisation of Obajana-Benin Road in the sum of N897.6 Billion. Contracts for the four sections of the road were first awarded in 2012 to Messrs Mothercat Nigeria Limited, Messrs CGC Nigeria, Messrs Dantata Sawoe Construction and Messrs RCC Nigeria Limited at a cost of N122 billion.

5. Council approved construction of Isheri North- Ogun state road at a cost of N2.2 billion. Road will decongest Lagos-Shagamu Expressway.

6. Also approved by the council was the contract for the rehabilitation of Ebute Ero Outer Marina Shoreline in Lagos at N114.1 Billion. The completion time will be 30 months.

7. The council was briefed by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Minister of Communications and Minister of Trade and Industry on the remarkable strides being achieved by the ministries and the country.