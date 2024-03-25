Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that the meeting took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Present at the meeting included Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Head of the Federal Civil Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, ministers and some heads of government agencies.

The FEC is a constitutional institution where ministers discuss and endorse government policies, with the President serving as the Chairman and the Vice President as the Vice Chairman.

The FEC meeting comes hours after President Tinubu, who turns 72 on March 29, 2024, ordered that no celebration be put together for his birthday due to the mood in the country.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged his associates or well-wishers across the country not to organize any celebratory events on his behalf or in his name.

He also told them not to place goodwill advertorials for his birthday but to donate the money to charity organizations of their choice in his name.

President Tinubu cited the nation’s current challenges and recent security breaches as reasons for his decision.