2023 Election: US Slams Visa Ban On Nigerians Undermining Democracy

The United States Government on Monday disclosed that it had taken steps to impose visa restrictions on some Nigerians for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, published on the website of the US government.

However, the US, as of the time of filing this report, failed to name of any individual slammed with the restriction.

The statement reads: “Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

“The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world,” Blinken added that the visa restrictions “are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the government of Nigeria as a whole.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

“These individuals have been involved in intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.”

The US government also disclosed the decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.