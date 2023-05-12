Amara Diouf Breaks Victor Osimhen’s Record In Under-17 AFCON

The captain of the Senegal Under-17 team, Amara Diouf, has broken the goalscoring record Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen set at the 2015 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday night in Algiers, Algeria, the Senegalese player scored twice against South Africa to increase his total goals in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to five goals.

Thanks to his two goals, the Senegalese youth team knocked out South Africa 5-0 to book a date with Burkina Faso in the semi-finals which will kick off at 7 PM WAT on May 14.

With two more games remaining in the tournament, Amara Diouf who plays as a left winger for the Senegal Under-17 team has broken Osimhen’s previous record of four goals set in the 2015 Under-17 AFCON.

Diouf is keen to follow in the footsteps of such a successful player in light of Osimhen’s recent success with Italian champions Napoli.

In an interview with CAFOnline after leading his country to the semi-finals, Diouf said, “It is always the right path if you follow the examples set by the best players in the competition.

“This is a massive thing for me and I am really delighted to break the record. It means a lot to me and hopefully, I can also follow his path of success”.