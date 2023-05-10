I Support Atiku – Peter Obi, LP Back Call For Live Broadcast Of Tribunal Proceedings

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have supported the call for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The lawyer representing the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Livy Uzuokwu (SAN) disclosed this on Wednesday to newsmen after the court adjourned pre-hearing sessions in their petition challenging the election of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The counsel noted that it was imperative for the court proceedings to be covered live so Nigerians would have first-hand information on what is going on in the court.

He claimed that the live broadcast of court proceedings was initiated by colonial masters but jettisoned when Nigeria gained independence.

The realities on ground necessitate a live broadcast of court proceedings, he argued, while also declaring that Obi and the Labour Party support the request by Atiku and his party.

For instance, he said the courtroom cannot conveniently accommodate 200 people, and the 200 people cannot adequately represent Nigerians, adding that if the proceedings are broadcast live, Nigerians will be better informed.

“During the hearing of the motion on notice by Atiku and PDP, Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Obi, will be fully in support,” the senior lawyer said.