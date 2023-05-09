Real Madrid Vs Man City: Rodrygo Admits Haaland Is Unstoppable

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo, has revealed that Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland is the player he and his team talked about the most in the dressing room.

Rodrygo who made this revelation ahead of the first leg of the Champions League semi-final round in Madrid, added that despite how much they talk about Haaland, he and his teammates are yet to figure out how to stop him from scoring.

Haaland is believed to be the missing piece in coach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad in the last six seasons and he has proven how important he could be for the side so far this season.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has been so good that he has broken virtually all the goalscoring records in England within his first season in the league.

So far, he has scored 35 league goals in 32 games to remain the league’s top scorer this season and the first player in the league to score such an amount of goals in a single season.

He has also scored 51 goals in all competitions, 12 of those goals came from this season’s Champions League campaign which makes him the tournament’s highest goalscorer so far.

“Haaland scores a lot of goals, no one knows how to stop him. I hope he doesn’t score against us”, Rodrygo told RTVE on Monday.

“Manchester City is always scary. They’re a great team, they play very well, but we are confident that we can win.”

It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid would stop Haaland from scoring from 8 PM WAT tonight, May 9, 2023.