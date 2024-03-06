Erling Haaland Has Highest Misses In 2023-2024 Premier League Season, See Others

Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland has the highest number of missed chances so far in the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

Recall that Erling Haaland moved from German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund to Premier League club, Manchester City, on a transfer fee worth €60 million on July 1, 2022.

In his debut season, Haaland shattered Premier League total goals per season record by scoring 36 goals. He scored a total of 52 goals and provided 9 assists in 53 games in all competitions in the 2022-2023 season.

The 2023-2024 season has not been so rosy for the 23-year-old as he is topping the chart for the big chance misses of the season.

Though Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals and provided 5 assists in 22 Premier League games this season, he had numerous chances of scoring more goals.

To be more specific, if Haaland had been converting all his big chances this season, the Norway international would have scored a total of 44 goals so far this season.

That is, Haaland has missed a total of 26 big chances so far this season, five more than second-placed Darwin Nunez of Liverpool with 21 misses.

Below are the top 8 footballers with the highest number of big chances missed in the 2023-2024 Premier League season:

Erling Haaland (26 big chances missed)

Darwin Nunez (21 big chances missed)

Ollie Watkins (18 big chances missed)

Nicolas Jackson (15 big chances missed)

Rasmus Hojlund (12 big chances missed)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (12 big chances missed)

Alexander Isak (12 big chances missed)

Dominic Solanke (10 big chances missed)