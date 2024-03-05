Erling Haaland Fails To Rule Out Leaving Manchester City Anytime Soon

Manchester City prolific goalscorer, Erling Haaland, has not ruled out the possibility of having a short stint at the Premier League club.

Recall that Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund in Germany for Manchester City in England for a transfer fee worth €60 million on July 1, 2022.

In his debut season, the 23-year-old Norwegian striker scored 52 goals and provided 9 assists in all competitions, which helped City to win the treble – UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup.

Due to his prolific start to life at Manchester City, there have been speculations that he could leave the club in 2025 summer or sooner because he is not “happy” at the club.

Ahead of Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg game against Copenhagen at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Erling Haaland stressed that he is happy at the Premier League club.

However, he was quick to tell reporters at the pre-match press conference that things might change for him “tomorrow.”

Haaland said, “I’m really happy at City, really happy with all the people I’m surrounded by — manager, board, directors…

“I say this now: tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy.

“You can write this but also everything I said before!”

On whether he wishes to win the UEFA Champions League again, the Norwegian added, “I’m 23 years old and won everything and I got a taste of it, how it is to win, and how I work is that when I feel this.

“So yes, I just want to win it again!”