Man City, Three Other Teams Qualify For Champions League Quarter Final

Premier League giant, Manchester City have booked its spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Naija News reports that the first four teams secured their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament following the completion of Wednesday’s Round of 16 fixtures.

Manchester City secured a 3-1 victory against FC Copenhagen at the Etihad, as Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland found the back of the net for the reigning champions.

In the first leg, City had triumphed with a 3-1 win.

RB Leipzig managed to hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

However, the La Liga powerhouse advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate score.

On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich successfully secured their places in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, football authorities in Spain have banned Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham from two Spanish La Liga games.

Recall that Jude Bellingham was red-carded in the 90+10th minute of the Spanish La Liga game between Real Madrid and Valencia on March 2.

Bellingham got into the bad books of referee Gil Manzano when he agitated against the referee’s decision to blow the final whistle seconds after his last kick of the ball had entered the net.

The agitation was so severe that the 20-year-old English midfielder allegedly used foul language on the referee. His unacceptable approach caused a chaotic end to the game even after the referee had shown the England international the red card.

Jude Bellingham’s goal would have been the winning goal because, at the time of the incident, the two sides were playing a 2-2 draw.

Afterwards, Real Madrid appealed against the red card, but the football authorities in Spain dismissed the appeal and announced that Bellingham had been banned from two La Liga games.

In addition, the England international has been fined 600 euros for misconduct, and Real Madrid has been mandated to pay a 700 euros fine for failing to control its players.

Following the ban, the English midfielder is not expected to play against Celta Vigo on March 10 and against Osasuna on March 16.

He is, however, expected to play against Napoli in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu at 9 p.m. later tonight, March 6.