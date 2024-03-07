Top 15 Champions League Leading Goal Scorers

With the wrap-up of this week’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg matches, here’s an update on the top scorers in the competition.

The goal-scoring charts in the Champions League are currently led by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé.

After finding the back of the net in the last-16 second-leg clashes, the trio have claimed the top spots in this season’s top scorer leaderboard, all boasting six goals.

Bayern clinched a 3-0 victory against Lazio, with Kane scoring a brace.

PSG secured a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, with Mbappe also scoring twice.

Haaland notched a goal in Man City’s 3-1 triumph over FC Copenhagen at Etihad.

Here is a list of the top scorers in the Champions League up until now:

– Six goals:

– Harry Kane (Bayern)

– Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

– Erling Haaland (Man City)

– Five goals:

– Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

– Rasmus Højlund (Man United)

– Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid)

– Galeno (Porto)

– Julián Álvarez (Man City)

– Four goals:

– Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

– Evanilson (Porto)

– Phil Foden (Man City)

– Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

– Loïs Openda (Leipzig)

– Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

– Ciro Immobile (Lazio)