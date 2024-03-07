Sports
Top 15 Champions League Leading Goal Scorers
With the wrap-up of this week’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg matches, here’s an update on the top scorers in the competition.
The goal-scoring charts in the Champions League are currently led by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé.
After finding the back of the net in the last-16 second-leg clashes, the trio have claimed the top spots in this season’s top scorer leaderboard, all boasting six goals.
Bayern clinched a 3-0 victory against Lazio, with Kane scoring a brace.
PSG secured a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, with Mbappe also scoring twice.
Haaland notched a goal in Man City’s 3-1 triumph over FC Copenhagen at Etihad.
Here is a list of the top scorers in the Champions League up until now:
– Six goals:
– Harry Kane (Bayern)
– Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
– Erling Haaland (Man City)
– Five goals:
– Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)
– Rasmus Højlund (Man United)
– Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid)
– Galeno (Porto)
– Julián Álvarez (Man City)
– Four goals:
– Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
– Evanilson (Porto)
– Phil Foden (Man City)
– Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)
– Loïs Openda (Leipzig)
– Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)
– Ciro Immobile (Lazio)