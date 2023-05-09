Real Madrid Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Insists He Is Not Trying To Take Revenge

At 8 PM WAT tonight, Manchester City led by coach Pep Guardiola will start their attempt to stop the reign of Real Madrid in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Recall that last season, Real Madrid defeated Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and according to Guardiola, his team must accomplish the same feat starting tonight.

Earlier on Monday at their press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu, Guardiola’s midfielder Rodri said the reigning Premier League champions are in Madrid to take revenge, an assertion that didn’t go down well with the Spanish tactician.

Pep Guardiola said, “It will be a huge mistake to think we are here for revenge, we are not! We must face it as another opportunity (to reach the final).

“We are here to get a good result because everything will be decided in Manchester, not here.

“What happened last season happened, period. This is another opportunity, nothing more.

“We come with the mentality of trying again, knowing that to achieve it, we have to be better.

“The best lesson we can take from last season is that we are not coming here for revenge, but for a good result. And to have the final open for Manchester.”

Last season, Manchester City almost eliminated Real Madrid after the Premier League club defeated them 4-3 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final round.

Unfortunately for City, Real Madrid were able to turn the tie in the second leg by beating Pep Guardiola and his boys 3-1 in extra time to knock out the Premier League team 6-5 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola added, “When I arrived at Manchester City I thought I would win the Champions League in the first year, then in the next one… and the one after that.

“And the last one, the same thing. That’s my mentality. And here we are, we are here to try again.

“What I wouldn’t like is a team that wins the Champions League once and then falls behind in the league or spends 10 years falling.

“No, we have to be stable. We are looking for something like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or Liverpool, to always be there. That is a healthy club.

“I’m an FC Barcelona fan and it took Barça a long time to reach a final. Everything is a process and the importance is stability.”