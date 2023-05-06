Ogun NNPP Chieftains Celebrate Over Expulsion Of State Chairman

The expulsion of the Ogun State chapter chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olaposi Sunday-Ogini, has reportedly resulted in celebrations among party chieftains.

Naija News reported earlier that Ogini and his Delta State counterpart, Chief Efe Tobor, were expelled over anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was said to have set up a Disciplinary Committee to investigate chairmen in Edo, Delta and Ogun, respectively.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Agbo Major, announced the expulsion of the two chairmen yesterday at a press conference held at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

In his address while announcing the status of the chairmen, Major described their engagement with other parties during the last general elections as disheartening.

Reports according to Vanguard said members of the NNPP, especially in Ogun State, expressed satisfaction with the decision of the NWC which they consider positive in the interest of the national body.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye, has unveiled his running mate.

Naija News reports Melaye unveiled his running mate in a post alongside a picture shared on Twitter on Friday evening.

He wrote: “Unveiling the Deputy Governorship Candidate of PDP in Kogi State today. ONE KOGI!!! ONE DESTINY!!!”

Though he didn’t mention her name in the post shared, Naija News understands the running mate is Hon. Habeebat Deen, a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly.