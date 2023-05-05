Kogi Governorship: Dino Melaye Picks Female Running Mate (Photo)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election, Dino Melaye has unveiled his running mate.

Naija News reports Melaye unveiled his running mate in a post alongside a picture shared on Twitter on Friday evening.

He wrote: “Unveiling the Deputy Governorship Candidate of PDP in Kogi State today. ONE KOGI!!! ONE DESTINY!!!”

Though he didn’t mention her name in the post shared, Naija News understands the running mate is Hon. Habeebat Deen, a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Nigerian Witches Send Message To Melaye

Nigerian witches under the aegis of White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria have written to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

This comes ahead of the governorship polls in the state slated for November 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the group, if Melaye truly desires to emerge winner at the governorship polls in November, then he should see them.

Naija News gathered from Nigerian Tribune that the group’s spokesperson, Dr Okhue Oboi in a statement on Saturday said they have consulted with many tribes in the state and they have heard them out, do it will be in the best interest of Melaye to reach out to them.