Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023

Wednesday, 3rd May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Naija News understands that Buhari on Tuesday also granted the request of the Board of MOFI to charge management and transaction fees; and the inclusion of the Minister of Power in the Governing Council.

The president conveyed the approval at the 1st Governing Council meeting of MOFI.

He recalled that the new MOFI was launched on February 1, 2023 to transform it from a registry of investment records to a world-class asset and investment management company.

Buhari stressed that MOFI must be supported to exercise its responsibility of achieving strong returns on investments, while also contributing to broader economic development of the country.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Recall that Yunusa-Ari had controversially declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru Binani, winner of the gubernatorial elections during the recently concluded supplementary elections.

Naija News reports that the Force Headquarters on Tuesday confirmed his arrest in a statement in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to assert that his administration has fulfilled the promise of change he made to Nigerians.

This is as the president commissioned some new homes at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News learnt that Buhari while presenting keys to the new house owners at the estate said the project was another testament of his administration’s commitment to lift people out of poverty.

The president in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday, noted that : “I convey my hearty congratulations to the new homeowners in this estate. Our promise of change has been fulfilled for you.”

The current Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has appealed to a former governor of the state, Segun Oni to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyebanji made the appeal on Tuesday when he visited Oni.

According to Oyebanji, the visit is in fulfillment of his earlier promise to personally call and visit Oni, who he described as “a brother and leader.”

Governor Oyebanji floated the idea of creating a replica of the Council of States in Ekiti, saying though he and Oni belong to different political parties, the development of Ekiti State is more important.

Pleading with Oni, Governor Oyebanji said the former APC chieftain is needed for national assignment now that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be assuming the presidency.

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji.

Orji’s impeachment was confirmed to The PUNCH on Tuesday by a ranking member of the House from Abia North Senatorial district who preferred not to be named.

The impeachment was carried out by 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly who sat at an undisclosed location.

It was gathered that the motion for the impeachment was moved by Chukwudi Apugo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Umuahia-East and was seconded by Okey Igwe of the PDP, who is representing Umunneochi constituency.

Orji, representing Umuahia Central State Constituency, lost his bid to represent the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency in the February 25 National Assembly election.

The son of the former Governor Theodore Orji lost to the Labour Party candidate, Obi Aguocha.

President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that under his administration, the Nigerian press has enjoyed the freedom to operate in the country.

This is as the president celebrates with media practitioners in the country ahead of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every May 3 internationally.

Naija News reports the president in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday said his administrations ensured that Nigerian journalists have unfettered freedom to practice their art.

According to him, this year’s celebration marks 30 years since the UN General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom.

The president noted that the landmark is a tribute to media professionals, who risk their lives to keep society informed and educated.

The federal government has reacted to the allegation that some Nigerians of Igbo background were intentionally left behind in the current evacuation of citizens of the country from the war-ravaged Sudan.

The earlier reports had claimed the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa issued the directive for the Igbos in Sudan to be left behind in favour of other ethnic backgrounds.

Naija News recalls a viral video that circulated on social media claimed Igbo indigenes in Sudan were stranded, while one of the indigenes narrated how they (Igbo) were asked to alight from the bus for Nigerians of other extraction to take their place.

Based on this, an Igbo youth-based group identified as the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) described the alleged abandonment of Igbo indigenes in Sudan during an evacuation exercise as barbaric and wicked.

However, reacting to the allegation, NIDCOM in a statement on Tuesday signed by its Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun described the allegation as a wicked lie.

It said those responsible for spreading the reports didn’t bother to cross-check the claim or get the side of the NIDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa.

Balogun explained in the statement that what happened was that during the boarding process, some persons including non-Nigerians jumped into the buses violently, some with daggers, through the windows.

This prompted the officials in order to bring sanity and to abide by the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to instruct that priority should be given to women, children, and students, to start calling them in according to states in alphabetical order, beginning with Abia State.

The commission added that if some people arrived after the stipulated time or did not show up at the point of pick up, they can’t put the blame on its own officials.

NIDCOM in the statement, debunked any accusation of ethnic bias in the onboarding of citizens stranded in Sudan and absolved Dabiri and all other officials of any form of wrong doing.

The Presidency has stated that it is not the responsibility of the federal government to create jobs for its citizens but to create an enabling environment.

Naija News reports that the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise News Television programme, ‘The Morning Show’.

Responding to the question when asked about President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to create 3 million jobs annually in 2015, Adesina said it is the responsibility of the private sector to create jobs.

The presidential aide, however, noted that Buhari has achieved in all sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, legislative matters, and security.

The Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, has countered claims by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki that there is no money to pay salaries beyond next month.

This comes against the backdrop of the proposed salary increase by the federal government.

According to the minister, contrary to Obaseki”s claims, the federal government has put in place plans to capture the payment of salaries and the proposed increases.

Naija News learnt that the minister said N350 billion has been captured in the appropriation budget of 2023 to cater for that.

Ngige’s reaction followed Obaseki’s claims that the federal and state government might not be able to keep up with payment of salaries considering the proposed hike in salaries.

However, the labour minister described the claim as an “alarm” as he assured workers that the federal government has the capacity to meet the proposed pay rise.

He however expressed displeasure that while Nigerian workers have the right to ask for more wages, he did not like the idea of equating minimum wage with dollars, as most of the consumables that workers purchase are not bought in dollarised markets.

While speaking on job creation, Ngige said if the economy is facing challenges, there will not be enough money in the system to create jobs, because that foreign investment into the country has gone down.

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a fantastic President if he was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Sanusi stated this on Monday at the virtual launch of the book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader.”

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor said Nigeria lost by not electing Osinbajo as its president and that the country will be worse off for not having someone like him as the leader.

According to Sanusi, Osinbajo was one of the government officials in the current administration willing to debate any matter and yield a superior argument.

Sanusi, however, expressed hope that the vice president will be available to serve, advise and put in his best for the country in the incoming government.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.