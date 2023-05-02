Nigerian Journalists Have Had Unfettered Freedom To Practice Under My Administration – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that under his administration, the Nigerian press has enjoyed the freedom to operate in the country.

This is as the president celebrates with media practitioners in the country ahead of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every May 3 internationally.

Naija News reports the president in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday said his administrations ensured that Nigerian journalists have unfettered freedom to practice their art.

According to him, this year’s celebration marks 30 years since the UN General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom.

The president noted that the landmark is a tribute to media professionals, who risk their lives to keep society informed and educated.

Speaking to this year’s theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights,” Buhari said he was delighted that the rights of Nigerian journalists have been protected and upheld in the past eight years.

The president submitted “We have kept the faith. We have ensured that Nigerian journalists have had unfettered freedom to practice their art, and on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we recommit to that resolution, even as we wind down in office.”

He charged media professionals to continue to be patriotic, work for the cohesion of the country, and exercise their freedom with a high deal of responsibility.