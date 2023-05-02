Our Promise Of Change Has Been Fulfilled For You – Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to assert that his administration has fulfilled the promise of change he made to Nigerians.

This is as the president commissioned some new homes at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News learnt that Buhari while presenting keys to the new house owners at the estate said the project was another testament of his administration’s commitment to lift people out of poverty.

The president in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday, noted that : “I convey my hearty congratulations to the new homeowners in this estate. Our promise of change has been fulfilled for you.

‘‘Housing supply is one of the indices of multi-dimensional poverty that challenges our people and the completion of this estate provides a solution for the beneficiaries.

“The new homeowners who benefit from this estate have taken a step up on the ladder of prosperity and away from poverty.”

The president while commending the Chairman, Managing Director, members of the board and staff of FHA on the successful completion of the estate, urged residents of the estate to work together with the FHA to ensure the maintenance of the property and the safety of the environment.

He charged the management of FHA not to relent in delivering other projects at various stages of construction and development across the states because more Nigetians are in need of such housing projects.

“One of the measures that we have consciously deployed to attack poverty, create prosperity and develop our economy is the aggressive provision of infrastructure nationwide,'” he added.