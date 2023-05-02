It Is Not Govt’s Duty To Create Jobs For Nigerians – Presidency

The Presidency has stated that it is not the responsibility of the federal government to create jobs for its citizens but to create an enabling environment.

Naija News reports that the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise News Television programme, ‘The Morning Show’.

Responding to the question when asked about President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to create 3 million jobs annually in 2015, Adesina said it is the responsibility of the private sector to create jobs.

The presidential aide, however, noted that Buhari has achieved in all sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, legislative matters, and security.

He said, “Did you say 3 million was the promise? I wouldn’t say he put a figure. What I recall was that President Buhari gave the percentage of joblessness in the country. I wouldn’t recall that he gave a specific figure for the number of jobs we are creating. For all you know, that may have come from anywhere.

“Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country. It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment.

“Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs.”