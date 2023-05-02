Lawmakers Impeach Abia Assembly Speaker, Orji

Members of the Abia State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji.

Orji’s impeachment was confirmed to The PUNCH on Tuesday by a ranking member of the House from Abia North Senatorial district who preferred not to be named.

The impeachment was carried out by 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly who sat at an undisclosed location.

It was gathered that the motion for the impeachment was moved by Chukwudi Apugo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Umuahia-East and was seconded by Okey Igwe of the PDP, who is representing Umunneochi constituency.

Orji, representing Umuahia Central State Constituency, lost his bid to represent the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency in the February 25 National Assembly election.

The son of the former Governor Theodore Orji lost to the Labour Party candidate, Obi Aguocha.

Naija News gathered that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have taken over the entrance gate of the Abia State House of Assembly.