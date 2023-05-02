Buhari Excludes Finance Ministry From TSA, Makes Fresh Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Naija News understands that Buhari on Tuesday also granted the request of the Board of MOFI to charge management and transaction fees; and the inclusion of the Minister of Power in the Governing Council.

The president conveyed the approval at the 1st Governing Council meeting of MOFI.

He recalled that the new MOFI was launched on February 1, 2023 to transform it from a registry of investment records to a world-class asset and investment management company.

Buhari stressed that MOFI must be supported to exercise its responsibility of achieving strong returns on investments, while also contributing to broader economic development of the country.