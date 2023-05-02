PDP Reacts As Lawmakers Impeach Abia Assembly Speaker, Orji

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has described the impeachment of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, as a rumour.

Naija News earlier reported that 18 out of 27 members of the Assembly impeached Orji during a plenary session on Tuesday, and elected Hon. Chukwudi Apugo as the new speaker.

It was gathered that the motion for the impeachment was moved by Apugo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Umuahia-East and was seconded by Okey Igwe of the PDP, who is represents Umunneochi constituency.

In an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Abraham Amah, stated that the party was not aware of the development and has not received any formal communication on the matter.

Amah stated that ideally, the party members who controlled the House would inform the leadership of the party of any such important action, but expressed surprise that there was no such pre-information.

He, however, said that the leadership of the party would meet with PDP members of the House on Wednesday over the development.

He said: ”When our members carry out a major assignment in the House it normally informs the party because the House is controlled by the party.

”As I speak to you now we are yet to get any formal communication from our party. As far as we are concerned, we classify it as a rumour until we get the position of our members in the House “.