Workers Are Hurting Over Outcome Of Presidential election – PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerian workers are hurting over the outcome of the February 25 Presidential election.

In a statement issued on Monday to mark International Workers Day, PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, commended the workforce for their loyalty and patriotism in serving the country.

The PDP commended Nigerian workers for resilience despite the anti-people economic policies of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the last eight years.

It also asked the workers to resist anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the country and dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.

The statement reads: “The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing, and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity, and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.

“The PDP notes that many Nigerians, especially workers are hurting over the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election which was characterized by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results, and brazen subversion of the Will of the people.

“The Party charges Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the Nation’s Constitutional Democracy from political manipulators who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.

“The PDP continues to recognize the devotion of Nigerian workers as real drivers of our national life, particularly in voting en masse for our Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 Presidential election while assuring that it will not relent in its effort to retrieve the mandate at the Tribunal so that our nation can have a breath of fresh air which has eluded her in the last eight years.

“The PDP asked workers “not to resign to despondency but remain optimistic in the hope that the judiciary will right the wrong meted on our Nation so that Nigeria can return to the path of peace, political stability and economic prosperity”.