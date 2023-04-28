Davido Reveals Chioma’s Whereabouts

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after an inquisitive fan asked about his wife’s whereabouts.

Naija News reports that since the demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Chioma has been away from social media despite Davido’s return.

Although Chioma was spotted on Snapchat when Davido released his fourth studio album as she shared the flier on her page.

However, the celebrity chef dashed the hope of those expecting and assuming she is fully back on social media.

A fan in a comment on Davido’s post questioned about Chioma and the singer responded by saying she is in her husband’s house.

Davido Splashes Millions On Luxury Car

Meanwhile, Davido has acquired a brand new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh days after his Lagos concert.

Naija News reports that Davido on Sunday, April 23, 2023, held his Timeless concert for his fans in Lagos.

The singer, via his Instagram page, noted that the energy in the concert was everything he could have imagined.

He wrote, “LAGOS LAST NIGHT YOU WERE TRULY TIMELESS.

“The energy was everything we could have imagined. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Big love to everyone who came out. You all know we have to take the energy around the world. Global tour announcement coming soon.”

Days after, the singer in a new video making rounds online showed off his new car, which costs $530, 000 approximately N394 000 000 (Three hundred and ninety-four million naira).