Actor, Frederick Leonard Calls Out Nollywood Stars With Body Odour

Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard, has publicly called out some of his colleagues with body odour, stressing that every sane human being should use deodorants.

Naija News reports that the thespian stated this while reacting to a post by his colleague, Victor Okpalan on Instagram.

Okpalan had lamented about the attitude of some actors and crew members who come to a movie set with unpleasant smells.

He added his colleagues should do the needful and avoid making others uncomfortable and struggling to breathe around them.

He wrote, “You can’t come onset and smelling like a rat poison seller under Ajah bridge!

“Like how can’t we breathe where you are? Abeg save our nostrils!!!”

Reacting via the comment section, Leonard said deodorants should be compulsory for both cast and crew to avoid awful smells.

He added that Nollywood stars should also use mint or gum to tackle mouth odour.

The actor wrote, “Any human being that has a functioning brain whether cast or crew, should use deodorants, and touch up again by 5.pm so you don’t begin to smell like goat.

“For a profession that requires that we are constantly on our feet for a minimum of 14 hours, common sense should apply. …And let’s not forget mint or gum to fight mouth odor.”