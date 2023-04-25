‘Life Is A Risk’ – Adamawa Dep Gov-Elect Speaks On Dumping Education To Become Fintiri’s Running Mate

The Deputy Governor-Elect of Adamawa State, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, has said that her decision to resign as the Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University to become the running mate to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the just-concluded governorship election in the state was risky.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Farauta said that she was prompted to resign as VC and go for the deputy governorship position by the people of her community and the governor.

She said: “Life is about taking risks and whatever you do in life amounts to taking risks. I knew that when I left the classroom and university environment to take up being the running mate of a sitting governor, it’s either I win or I lose

“I believe that God orders people’s destinies and whatever comes your way is a risk and whatever you take up to do in life, as long as you believe in God, and believe in yourself, God will sort it out with you.”

“The community prompted me, my people prompted me and of course my boss did,” she added.