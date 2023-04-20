Arrest Of Adamawa REC: APC Calls For Calm, Opposition, Fintiri Kicks

As the call for the arrest and prosecution of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari intensifies, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has called for calm among Nigerians.

Naija News reports that agitation for the arrest of Ari has gained more push as opposition political parties have speculated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) might be plotting to sweep the matter under the carpet.

It would be recalled that Ari had illegally declared the APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani as the winner of the governorship poll in the state last Sunday.

An action that has aroused several reactions from various quarters including opposition political parties.

Although the INEC leadership had summoned Ari to Abuja, there is no confirmation that he had been arrested yet.

However, while opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and SDP have called for the immediate arrest of Ari, the ruling APC has called for calm over the issue.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim argued that it is unbelievable how people take advantage of situations to exploit the law.

Bala told The Punch that he does not understand why people put themselves through trouble in some situations when in actual fact, issues can be looked at in a different light.

The APC chieftain said “I don’t know why people put themselves in unnecessarily tense situations when things can be looked into the other way. Sometimes we take advantage of situations to exploit the law.”

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has insisted that Yunusa-Ari should be prosecuted in Adamawa because he committed the offence in Yola, the state capital.

Fintiri, after receiving his certificate of return at the INEC headquarters, in Abuja on Wednesday maintained that “The REC from the beginning has been manipulating the election to give it to the APC but unfortunately, because of the quantum of voting, he became confused and had to declare the election inconclusive believing that if he is given the second opportunity, he will be able to manipulate but God did not allow him.

“We won the inconclusive election again squarely and he had to do what he did disgracefully. I think INEC has taken steps and they are going to prosecute him but I think the right place to prosecute him is in Adamawa because he committed the offence in my land and I am going to instruct the Ministry of Justice to ensure that he is prosecuted and taken to jail.’’