PDP Group Calls For Review Of 2023 Election Performance

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth group has called for an immediate review of the party’s performance in the 2023 general election.

The group, which identified as PDP Young Democrats, made their demands known in Abuja on Friday, April 14, Naija News understands.

While addressing journalists in Abuja today, the spokesperson for the group, Alaibi Joseph, demanded the immediate resignation of the PDP National Secretary, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, who emerged earlier in the week as the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State.

Joseph said there was a need to cross-examine the party’s performance in the last election across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

He also called on the party’s acting Chairman, Umar Damagum, to convene, without further delay, a National Executive Committee meeting to resolve outstanding issues affecting the party.

More details shortly…