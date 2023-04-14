Man City Favourites To Win 2022/23 Premier League Title – Says Arsenal’s Arteta

Spanish professional football manager, Mikel Arteta, has acknowledged that Pep Guardiola’s side, Manchester City, are favourites to win the 2022/23 English Premier League title.

Arsenal currently leads the league chart with 73 points, six points ahead of Man City, which has a game at hand.

Naija News recalls that Arsenal’s last premier league match with Liverpool ended in a tie, causing the Gunners to drop points amid a fierce title chase.

During an interview ahead of Arsenal’s next match with West Ham, Arteta said his side is happy with their current position and the players have to go on and finish what they have started this season.

When told that Man City are the favourites to win the league this season, Arteta replied: “You ask them at the start of the season, it was like this so nothing has changed.”

The 41-year-old Spaniard, however, insisted he is happy with where Arsenal are at the moment. He said his players have to “finish the job” in the run-in.”

“We are where we are. We are happy where we are.

“We have to finish the job. In order to do that, we need that extra bit of everybody,” Arteta added.

Meanwhile, Chelsea believes they can entice Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to join them this summer even if they don’t qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen has been in superb form so far this season and his form has attracted the attention of some of the best clubs in Europe, especially Chelsea.

To attract the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea executives are reportedly drafting what would probably be a club-record offer.

Chelsea are competing with other European giants like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United for the signature of Osimhen, who leads Serie A with 21 goals in 23 appearances.

However, 90min reported that Chelsea is optimistic that they can outbid their rivals and convince the 24-year-old Nigerian striker to come to London even without the guarantee of a Champions League slot.

Osimhen is said to be intrigued by going to the capital of England, as well as the chance to play for Chelsea like his childhood hero, Didier Drogba, who is considered one of the club’s all-time greatest players.

Osimhen’s representatives are still in touch with Manchester United. Still, the English side is more focused on luring Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford than battling with Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich for the services of the Nigerian striker.

Sources close to Chelsea continue to predict Osimhen’s arrival, which would be largely supported by several outgoing transfers. The Stamford Bridge careers of some of the most well-known stars, like Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech, may come to an end this summer.

Mason Mount may be sold this summer if he continues to reject a contract extension, but Chelsea has renewed hope that they can lock up the English midfielder’s future in fresh negotiations.

The Blues are eager to rebuild their underperforming forward line and have already finalized a deal for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman prefers to play behind a central striker; thus, Chelsea wants to pair him up with Osimhen from next season.