‘Chelsea Are Confident Of Bringing Osimhen To Stamford Bridge’

Chelsea believe they can entice Nigerian and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to join them this summer even if they don’t qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Victor Osimhen has been in superb form so far this season and his form has attracted the attention of some of the best clubs in Europe, especially Chelsea.

To attract the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea executives are reportedly drafting what would probably be a club-record offer.

Chelsea are competing with other European giants like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United for the signature of Osimhen, who leads Serie A with 21 goals in 23 appearances.

However, 90min reported that Chelsea are optimistic that they can outbid their rivals and convince the 24-year-old Nigerian striker to come to London even without the guarantee of Champions League slot.

Osimhen is said to be intrigued by going to the capital of England, as well as the chance to play for Chelsea like his childhood hero, Didier Drogba, who is considered one of the club’s all-time greatest players.

Osimhen’s representatives are still in touch with Manchester United, but the English side are more focused on luring Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford than battling with Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich for the services of the Nigerian striker.

Sources close to Chelsea continue to predict Osimhen’s arrival, which would be largely supported by several outgoing transfers. The Stamford Bridge careers of some of the most well-known stars, like Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech, may come to an end this summer.

Mason Mount may be sold this summer if he continues to reject a contract extension, but Chelsea have renewed hope that they can lock up the English midfielder’s future in fresh negotiations.

The Blues are eager to rebuild their underperforming forward line and have already finalized a deal for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman prefers to play behind a central striker, thus Chelsea want to pair him up with Osimhen from next season.