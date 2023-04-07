Mikel Arteta Reveals Arsenal’s Source Of Inspiration Ahead Of Clash With Liverpool

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal’s poor record at Anfield is the team’s source of motivation ahead of their meeting with Liverpool on Sunday.

According to Mikel Arteta whose team is on the verge of winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, Arsenal is aiming for a win over Liverpool to keep the team on course to win the league title.

Arteta’s team leads Manchester City by eight points in the rankings going into the weekend fixtures with Pep Guardiola’s team playing against Southampton on Saturday.

The Gunners haven’t won a league game at Anfield since Arteta captained Arsenal to a famous 2-0 win over Liverpool in 2012.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has defeated the Gunners at home in the last six league games by a combined score of 22 goals to 4.

However, Arsenal have already ended a long wait to win away at Tottenham this season, while Liverpool are currently struggling.

Things have gotten so bad for Klopp and his team this season that they are sitting in the eighth spot, 29 points behind the Gunners. Hence, Arsenal are seen as the favorite to win the league game on Sunday.

Arteta said, “We have to enjoy it. We need to embrace the moment and go for it.

“The team is full of enthusiasm and positivity and we know we have a big challenge but a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven’t done for many years. That is what is driving the team in the last few days.

“We know what we have to do. We’ve played in the toughest places.”