Premier League Matchday 30 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The Premier League is gradually hitting the peak of the 2022-2023 season as the fans of the league will be served the Matchday 30 fixtures this weekend.

Manchester United Vs Everton clash at Old Trafford will set the stage for the football-packed weekend. The Premier League matchday 30 fixture is expected to kick off at 12:30 on Saturday, April 8.

Afterward, six Premier League games will take place at the same time (15:00) across England. The games are as follows:

Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest

Brentford Vs Newcastle United

Fulham Vs West Ham

Wolves Vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Brighton

Leicester City Vs Bournemouth

In the football-packed afternoon, the game most Premier League enthusiasts would want to see is the game between Chelsea and Wolves at Molineux Stadium. Most fans of both clubs and neutral football fans would want to see how Chelsea’s new caretaker coach, Frank Lampard would set up the team.

Naija News reported that Chelsea re-appointed Lampard in an interim capacity less than a week after the club sacked Graham Potter due to a poor run of games. Hence, Lampard who has coached the club before – between 2019 and 2021 has a lot to prove as a manager before the season ends.

After the 15:00 (3 PM WAT) encounters, all eyes will be on the game between Premier League title contenders Manchester City and struggling Southampton. The fixture which is the last game on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at St. Mary’s Stadium at 17:30 (5:30 PM WAT).

On Sunday, there are just two nail-biting fixtures. The first for the day is the game between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road. This game is expected to kick off at 14:00 (2 PM WAT).

The last game of the Premier League matchday 30 fixtures is the match between first-placed Arsenal and struggling Liverpool. The game will kick off at Anfield Stadium at 16:30 (4:30 WAT).