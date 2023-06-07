Frank Onyeka Reveals Toughest Clubs He Has Faced In Premier League

Nigerian midfielder, Frank Onyeka has identified Arsenal and Manchester City as the two toughest opponents he has faced since he arrived in the Premier League.

In the just concluded 2022-2023 Premier League season, Arsenal topped the league table for over 200 days before Manchester City overtook them in the last two months of the campaign. City ended up winning the league title with two games in hand.

Recall that Frank Onyeka joined Brentford on a five-year deal two summers ago from Danish club FC Midtjylland for an unknown amount.

During last season, the 25-year-old midfielder’s playing time was constrained by injury-related issues, but when called upon, he consistently delivers and has established himself as a key member of coach Frank Thomas’ team.

In his two seasons with the Premier League club, the Nigerian international has played 41 times in all competitions.

Frank Onyeka was Brentford’s first acquisition after they were promoted to the EPL in 2021, and he helped them finish 13th in their debut season.

It’s interesting to note that only the West London squad, which finished ninth in the 2022-2023 season, was able to beat Pep Guardiola’s City both at home and away.

“It’s the Premier League, every team is hard to play against, but Arsenal and Manchester City, in particular, are the toughest teams; they make you run all through”, Frank Onyeka told Brila FM.

“The Premier League is different in a lot of ways from the Danish League. English football is fast, the pitch and the players are better and stronger.

“But, don’t get me wrong. The Danish league is also good, strong, and physical.”