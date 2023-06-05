Wilfred Ndidi Finally Reacts After Leicester City’s Relegation

Nigerian forward, Wilfred Ndidi has taken to Instagram to apologize to the supporters of Leicester City over a week after the side were relegated from the Premier League.

Following a disastrous 2022-2023 season, Leicester City who won the Premier League title in 2016, were demoted to the second tier of English football alongside Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed on the last day of the Premier League campaign even though they beat West Ham United 2-1 on the last day of the campaign.

Leicester City’s drop to the second tier of English football is seen as a huge setback for the club which have enjoyed relative success in the last ten years in which they won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Leicester finished the English Premier League season with 34 points overall, two points behind Everton, who finished in the 17th place and survived relegation at the expense of Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates.

Ndidi expressed his disappointment over the club’s failure to live up to expectations on his Instagram page a week after they were demoted but didn’t say anything about his future at the club.

The 26-year-old Nigerian defensive midfielder whose contract with the relegated club will expire on June 30, 2024, wrote: “I would like to offer my sincerest apologies for the team’s relegation. Gutted that we couldn’t make it in the end. We understand how much you invested in supporting us throughout the season, and we deeply regret letting you down”.

“Please know that your unwavering support is invaluable to us, and we are grateful for your loyalty to the club. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”