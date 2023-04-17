Leicester City Manager Defends Wilfred Ndidi After Gifting Man City Spot-Kick

The manager of Leicester City, Dean Smith has defended Nigerian defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who was blamed for a spot-kick awarded to Manchester City on Saturday.

On the said day, Wilfred Ndidi led Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium to take on Premier League title contenders, Manchester City. Unfortunately, the relegation-threatened team suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Citizens.

One of the goals was a 13th-minute spot-kick which was converted by in-form striker Erling Haaland. The referee awarded the penalty to City after it appeared that Ndidi handled the ball in the penalty box in the 11th minute after Jack Grealish’s cross.

The call first appeared harsh but a VAR review confirmed that the Nigeria international actually handled the ball.

In an interview with LCF TV, coach Smith stated that the midfielder had little influence over the circumstances but recognized that the referee made the right choice.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate. I mean, Tim (Castagne) is looking to stop the cross. Jack Grealish lifts it, you know, to stand it up at the far post, and Wilf’s lifted his leg to try and stop it as well”, the coach said.

“And if the ball doesn’t hit his hand, it hits his face. But I would have certainly been claiming that as well if I was their manager”

Since his return from a protracted injury layoff last season, Ndidi has played 1,418 minutes in 22 games but hasn’t been the same player.

The Foxes have also had a difficult season; they are presently two points outside of safety.