AFCON 2023 Missing Players Line-up

The 2023 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) will witness a series of star players from the continent missing out due to injuries and other unknown factors.

Naija News has placed some of these players in a team of eleven players to show the quality of the players who will miss out on the 2023 AFCON.

1. Goalkeeper: Adebayo Adeleye (Nigeria)

Adebayo Adeleye is arguably one of the biggest goalkeepers who will miss out on the 2023 AFCON. The Israel-based Nigerian goalkeeper wasn’t invited for the tournament even though he showed great promise during his full debut against Sierra Leone during the AFCON qualifiers in June 2023.

Defenders:

2. Tariq Lamptey (Ghana)

Ghana couldn’t invite Brighton right back Lamptey to the tournament due to an injury that has sidelined him for more than a month. He is one of the best African defenders to miss out on the tournament which will commence in Ivory Coast on January 13.

3. Joseph Aidoo (Ghana)

Another big miss for Ghana ahead of the tournament is Joseph Aidoo of Celta Vigo who is currently sidelined for six months due to an injury.

4. Baba Rahman (Ghana)

It will be interesting to see how Ghana performs at the 2023 AFCON with three of their best defenders including Baba Rahman of PAOK. The 29-year-old defender has had two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgeries and meniscus operations so far in his career and that has kicked him out of the 2023 AFCON.

Midfielders

5. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is arguably the biggest miss for the Super Eagles as he had to be replaced by Antwerp’s Alhassan Yusuf in the team’s 25-man squad ahead of the tournament.

6. Thomas Partey (Ghana)

The depleted Ghana side are also going into the tournament without injured Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey. Ghana’s coach Chris Hughton says Partey’s absence is the biggest loss for the team.

7. Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

Bryan Mbeumo suffered an injury while representing Brentford in the Premier League because of that, he will not be available for Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON.

8. Wilfred Zaha (Ivory Coast)

Coach Jean-Louis Gasset shocked most football enthusiasts in Ivory Coast by leaving out Wilfred Zaha who is currently playing for Galatasaray in Turkey and ought to be the most influential player in the team. The 31-year-old isn’t injured and the reason for his omission is not clear.

Forwards

9. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria)

Another big miss for the Super Eagles is the injured Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi. He might not be missed by the Eagles but his presence would have been a big plus for the team.

10. Ibrahima Kone (Mali)

Mali will be sweating on how to do without their injured forward, Ibrahima Kone in the forthcoming 2023 AFCON. The 23-year-old Almeria forward has been sidelined since October last year.

11. Issahaku Fatawu (Ghana)

There is an injury concern at virtually every department of the Ghana national team. But in their attack department, Issahaku Fatawu who is not injured, decided not to play in the tournament to focus on his loan deal at Leicester City from Sporting CP.