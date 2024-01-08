2023 AFCON: Two Countries Arrive In Ivory Coast

Two countries have touched down in Ivory Coast ahead of the commencement of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will commence on January 13, 2024.

The first country out of the 24 participating countries, apart from the hosts, to arrive in Ivory Coast is Morocco which are currently one of the most feared teams on the continent.

Recall that the Moroccan side became the first African country to finish in the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup during the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar.

On Saturday, January 7, they arrived in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, and enjoyed a warm reception from football fans. The reception was said to be put together by 2023 AFCON’s Local Organising Committee (LOC).

“Our #AtlasLions arrived safely to San Pedro”, Morocco national team official X page posted on Sunday.

Note that the 1976 winners of the AFCON who are currently the highest-ranked team in Africa are in Group F alongside DR Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia. They will commence their AFCON campaign against Tanzania on January 17.

Meanwhile, Guinea Bissau who are in Group A alongside the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the hosts Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea arrived in the host country for the 2023 AFCON on Sunday.

This means that Guinea Bissau and Morocco are the first set of countries to arrive in Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON which will start on January 13 and end on February 11, 2024.

Guinea Bissau who are also known as the Wild Dogs will face the hosts, Ivory Coast in the opening match of the tournament at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe on January 13.

Their last game of the group stage is against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on January 22.