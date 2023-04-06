Frank Lampard Officially Returns To Chelsea As Manager

Frank Lampard has been appointed the club’s manager for the rest of the 2022-2023 season two years after he was sacked by the club.

Frank Lampard is officially the replacement for Graham Potter who was sacked on Sunday due to a poor run of games.

Lampard has been without a job since Everton fired him in January. He managed the Blues from July 2019 to January 2021 before his unsuccessful stint at the Merseyside club.

On Saturday (at 15:00), Chelsea, who are in 11th place in the Premier League, will play against Wolves before taking on Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 12.

A statement from Chelsea’s Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said former midfielder Lampard will take charge while they continue to search for a permanent coach ahead of next season.

“We want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season,” the statement read.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.”

Lampard took over the squad while they were under a transfer embargo, yet he was able to guide them to the FA Cup final in his first season and a fourth-place finish.

After spending £200 million the following summer on seven important additions, including current players Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz, he was fired by previous owner Roman Abramovich with the team ninth in the Premier League and having won only two of their previous eight games.

After Thomas Tuchel replaced him, Chelsea won the Champions League final four months later.

In January 2022, Lampard was named manager of Everton but was fired eight days before his first anniversary in the role after nine losses in 12 Premier League games this season.