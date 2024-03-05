Paul Scholes Rates Phil Foden Higher Than Frank Lampard

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes, believes that Manchester City midfielder, Phil Foden, is better than former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard is seen as one of the greatest footballers of all time at Chelsea due to his ability to score goals from the midfield and provide assists.

Despite playing majorly as a midfielder, he left Chelsea as the club’s all-time highest goalscorer with 211 goals, 35 goals more than second-place Bobby Tambling who played as a forward.

Lampard led Chelsea as a captain and won titles for the club including three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and one Europa League.

But all these feats were not too much to stop Paul Scholes from comparing 23-year-old Phil Foden with Frank Lampard.

“Look, he is a better footballer than Frank Lampard but Frank Lampard scored goals and won leagues for his club from midfield,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“Look, Phil Foden is a much better footballer than Frank Lampard was, don’t get me wrong, but Frank won leagues for his team because of the contribution he made in midfield, in big games especially, and with Phil Foden I think we are seeing the same type of thing.”

Note that Phil Foden has scored 46 league goals in 156 games for Manchester City. The England international has won five Premier League titles and one Champions League already in his young career.