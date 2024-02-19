Brentford Manager Believes Phil Foden Will Win Ballon d’Or

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has described Manchester City forward, Phil Foden as a potential winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Coach Frank who would have to deal with the unstoppable form of Phil Foden when his side clashed with Manchester City at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, said “Phil Foden is a very good player”.

He added, “For me, he’s the closest England get to a Ballon d’Or winner in the future. I think he has that potential, that level.”

Note that since the Three Lions of England legend, Michael Owen won the Ballon d’Or in 2001, no English player has won. Also, no Premier League player has ever won the award since Cristiano Ronaldo won it in 2008.

Thomas Frank sees the fast-rising 23-year-old winger as England’s best chance of winning the Ballon d’Or as he has remained consistent over the years.

Last season, the youngster was instrumental for coach Pep Guardiola as Manchester City won the historic treble – the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup.

So far this season, the England international has continued to show that he is a world-class midfielder by scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists for Manchester City in all competitions.

The last time Brentford and Manchester City met was on February 5, 2024. On the said date, the youngster scored a hat-trick to help City beat Brentford 3-1.

“He influences the game in so many ways,” said Frank.

“The last game he got on the end of three situations and scored three goals. He is very at good dribbling, very good at sliding people in.

“He works very hard. He seems to have a good mentality in terms of working hard. He is very good.”